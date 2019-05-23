Over the past few weeks, the Kings County Sheriff's Office has received numerous reports of phone scams throughout the county.
The calls vary slightly in nature, but the scammers typically identify themselves as law enforcement and are demanding money to clear an arrest warrant.
The demand for payment varies, but typically the the caller will demand credit card information or will demand the victim purchase prepaid money cards and provide the security code from the back of the money card.
One such scam is when the caller identifies themselves as a detective with the Kings County Sheriff's Office and informs the victims they have failed to report for jury duty and an arrest warrant has been issued.
The caller then offers to clear the warrant by offering a solution to pay a fine to avoid arrest. The caller further demands victim credit card information so they can pay the fine to avoid going to jail.
The phone number the caller is providing for call-back is a recording of the County of Kings phone tree and appears to be a legitimate phone number; however, it is not.
Another scam is a caller identifying themselves as a representative from the Social Security Administration informing the victim that his/her social security number has been suspended and payment is needed to reactivate their social security number. The caller demands credit card information from the victim, or demands the victim purchase pre-paid money cards to correct the issue.
When a warrant is issued in Kings County, the Kings County Sheriff's Office or other local agencies typically visit homes in an attempt to locate the warrant suspect and do not send letters or demand payment over the phone to clear a warrant.
When jury duty summons are issued, the summonses are mailed approximately 10 days prior to the service date. The summons contains information and instructions on how to have jury service postponed; how to request to be excused from jury service, or how to notify the court of disqualification from jury service.
If you receive a call and you're unsure about it, the best thing to do is not provide any information to the caller. Simply hang up and call the Sheriff's Office at 852-2720.
If you have any questions regarding your jury duty status, you can contact the Kings County Jury Commissioner's office at 582-1010, extension 5041.
If you received a similar phone call and are uncertain about it's legitimacy, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.