A phone scam threatening Southern California Edison customers with disconnection if they don't pay up has resulted in customer losses totaling $43,500 in January and February, according to officials.
“What we’re seeing is scams through phone calls,” said Media Relations Advisor Gabriela Ornelas. “It’s someone pretending to be an employee of Southern California Edison, and they’re demanding immediate payment over the phone. We’re also seeing that scammers are getting smarter. In some instances, they have been able to insinuate they are SCE through Caller ID or mimicking a conversation that we’re having with a customer."
Ornelas said that scammers mimic an SCE representative by imitating the company using professional music or mimicking a phone tree with hold music. She said that customers should suspect a scam phone call if a representative calls a customer demanding immediate payment via phone.
“The telltale sign for customers to know this is a scam is that this person will request payment over the phone right in that moment,” Ornelas said. ”That’s something that we, as a company, don’t do. We don’t accept payment over the phone, and we don’t call customers to pay over the phone.”
The company received 310 complaints about scam phone calls in January, and 328 complaints in February, according to Ornelas, who said SCE knew of two successful scam cases in Tulare County.
Ornelas said that scammers often call and threaten immediate disconnection if they don’t receive payment. There are a variety of ways for SCE customers to pay their bills, including a website, through an app, mailing a check or paying in-person. Ornelas said it was possible to pay bills over the phone but said that the company would never call the customer asking for immediate payment.
“Often, they [scammers] are calling demanding payment to avoid disconnection,” Ornelas said. “They’re trying to get customers to quickly send payment, through Zelle or some other third-party app, a pre-paid card, gift card, different ways. In situations where customers may have a past bill or they are worried about disconnection, we will send them several notifications through mail or email over the course of several months. Disconnection is never an immediate action, and we also offer support systems before that happens.”
SCE has an internal team that monitors scam phone calls, Ornelas said, and deals with such calls year-round. Scammers become more active at certain times of the year, she said, such as the holidays or tax season. Ornelas encouraged anyone who receives something they think could be a scam call to take a moment and verify what they are being told over the phone using an online billing statement.
“We do encourage anyone that received a call like this to report it,” Ornelas said. “These calls can target any one of us. As much information as we think we have, sometimes they call and they [customers] are afraid of the need for urgency. They want to catch us off-guard, they want to distract us and sometimes they’re able to accomplish this at the right time.”