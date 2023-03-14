A phone scam threatening Southern California Edison customers with disconnection if they don't pay up has resulted in customer losses totaling $43,500 in January and February, according to officials.

“What we’re seeing is scams through phone calls,” said Media Relations Advisor Gabriela Ornelas. “It’s someone pretending to be an employee of Southern California Edison, and they’re demanding immediate payment over the phone. We’re also seeing that scammers are getting smarter. In some instances, they have been able to insinuate they are SCE through Caller ID or mimicking a conversation that we’re having with a customer."

Ornelas said that scammers mimic an SCE representative by imitating the company using professional music or mimicking a phone tree with hold music. She said that customers should suspect a scam phone call if a representative calls a customer demanding immediate payment via phone.

