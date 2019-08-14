LEMOORE – Jill Knick, DPT, an orthopedic physical therapist, has relocated from Adventist Health’s Physical Therapy location in Hanford to join the physical therapy team in Lemoore. She specializes in women’s health services and pelvic rehabilitation. Community members suffering from pelvic pain and other related issues now have a new healthcare provider to help them.
Pelvic rehabilitation is a non-surgical approach to rehabilitation of dysfunctions related to the pelvis that may contribute to bladder or bowel issues, sexual health issues and pain. Treatment plans often include behavioral strategies, manual therapies, modalities, therapeutic exercise, education and functional retraining. Knick offers care for women of all ages, providing special attention to pregnancy and post-partum patients.
Bringing 12 years of experience as an orthopedic physical therapist, Knick is committed to promoting women’s health through custom treatment plans. “I think it’d be amazing if we could get more women in for an assessment,” she says. “We can assist with tailored techniques and treatments for the individual to address the pelvic floor dysfunction in addition to assessing dietary and lifestyle habits.”
After completing her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at the University of North Dakota, Knick pursued continuing education with Herman & Wallace, one of the leading education institutes in pelvic rehabilitation for therapists. She also brings a wealth of knowledge as a certified Pilates teacher. She completed comprehensive training with Polestar Pilates in 2012 and is recognized by the Pilates Method Alliance as a certified teacher. “The emphasis on lumbopelvic stabilization within Pilates beautifully complements the approaches used within pelvic rehabilitation,” she says.
Knick grew up in North Dakota and moved to the Central Valley with her husband, who serves at the Naval Air Station Lemoore. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, camping, running, Pilates and yoga and being in the outdoors.
Adventist Health Physical Therapy – Lemoore is welcoming new patients at 75 W. Hanford-Armona Rd. Referrals required. More information and appointments are available by calling 559-925-1870.
