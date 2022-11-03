All over the Valley and right here, local water agencies are struggling with a state mandate to reduce pumping to reverse plunging groundwater levels and move toward “sustainability."

The Kaweah subbasin has four groundwater sustainability agencies in charge of coming up with solutions to overpumping.

“No one doubts we have an overdraft," says King's farmer Dino Giacomazzi, who sits on the Delta View Water Association board. The name comes from the Delta View area between Hanford and Highway 99, on both sides of 198. Delta View is part of one GSA - the Greater Kaweah GSA that is the largest of the four by acreage.

