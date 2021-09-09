After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the seventh annual Patriot Day Luncheon is set for this weekend, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The luncheon was started in 2015 when Shelli Barker, a home hospice nurse in Hanford, was unable to find a local event to commemorate the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. Seeing a need for one in her community, she started her own and seven years later, it’s a Hanford tradition. They started off in the main station for the Hanford department, but word soon spread about what Barker and her family were doing.
“It really grew legs fast,” Barker said. “Which makes me happy because I was just looking for something to attend and once other people from the city found out about it like the Chamber of Commerce, the City Council and the Carnegie Museum people, they all wanted to come and be a part of this luncheon.”
From there, it quickly grew, and they moved the venue to Hanford Civic Center Park, where it’s currently being held.
Barker was on maternity leave 20 years ago when the attacks occurred. She was watching the news broadcast after the first plane hit one of the towers, she said, and listened to speculation that it might have been an accident. That’s when the second plane hit. From there, another plane struck the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
“At that moment, I don’t think I realized how much everything was going to change,” Barker said. “But what I do remember is the next day – and the days following – being so somber and quiet.”
Barker recalled the sense of unity that followed on Sep. 12, 2001.
“No one really said anything — everyone was just still. But also everyone was more friendly. We didn’t see color, or culture, or religion — we didn’t see any of that — we just saw other Americans. That’s all we saw.”
While Barker watched the news from home, future Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever was tuned in as he got ready for his shift. Headed towards work, he called his wife, telling her to get a flag from Walmart. She got the last one on the shelf.
Sever and the Hanford Police Department will also be at the luncheon, along with Hanford’s other first responders.
“I think it’s just important to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice to keep people safe. And I think that’s really what it commemorates — that a horrible thing was done to our country on 9/11, but there were people that stepped up and regardless of the danger to their own lives, they tried to help people,” Sever said.
The event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Attendance is free.
