KINGSBURG – Kingsburg High Band Drum Major Adam Bratton says even though they’re competing for awards, band students share a bond through their shared love of music and performing that will likely not be repeated for a lifetime.

“I think it went amazing,” he said after all the trophies were awarded at the third annual Viking Classic Nov. 9 at Kingsburg High’s stadium. “It’s always super fun to have other schools come to your campus and perform and have just as much passion as you do about the activity that you do. I think it’s great, the camaraderie between band kids. No one has a brotherhood like band kids do.”

Among local bands competing at this event were:

  • Selma High Black Bear Brigade Band and Color Guard whose 2019 field show is “Rain Forest.” Alexander Lima and Regina Jimenez are the directors and the drum majors are Noelle Marroquin and Ari Matias Perez.
  • Hanford High School Marching Band whose 2019 field show is entitled, “All In.” Janet Levine is the director and drum majors areEthan Cherry and Samuel Jordan.
  • Hanford West Marching Band whose 2019 program is “Mechanize.” Eric Ramirez is the director and their drum majors are Garret Bell, Anthony Muwaswes and Cassandra Perez
  • Sierra Pacific High Golden Bear Marching Band and Color Guard whose 2019 field show is entitled, “The Darkness Within.” They are under the direction of Jeff Detlefsen. Their drum majors are Delaney Garivay and Aileen Garcia.

Bands are classified according to how many band members are performing on the field. In their respective classes, Selma High took first place and netted awards for High Music, High Visual, High Auxiliary and High Percussion.

Hanford High placed second and earned the High Music award.

Hanford West took second and earned the award for High Percussion. Sierra Pacific placed third.

With field show performances evolving more into musical theater, Bratton encourages residents to attend as the competitions have changed over the decades.

“It’s become more artistic and it’s not just a football half-time show at that point. It’s its own beast.”

Each school’s field show is based on a theme with coordinating choreography by the color guards, voice overs, sound effects and colorful props.

“You start putting the choreography and the dance into it and it becomes own category. I love what it’s evolved into,” Bratton said. “Whenever I watch a show, I know nothing is going to be the same about any one of the shows.”

Next on the local band competition schedule is the Western Band Association’s 1A/2A/3A Class Championships Nov. 23 and 24 at Kingsburg High. More than 40 bands are expected to compete including Selma and Kingsburg’s bands.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

