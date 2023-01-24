The Hanford Parking and Traffic Commission meeting scheduled for Jan. 26 has been canceled because there are no agenda items, according to the city.
Additionally, there are only two commission members sitting on the commission, Alex Dwiggins and Orie Rubalcava. The commission usually has five members, meaning there are three vacancies to be filled.
James MacLellan II, who previously sat on the commission, had his term expire at the end of December 2022. Rubalcava's term also expired, but he was reinstated to serve another term during the last city council meeting.