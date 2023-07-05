Kids in The Kitchen - March

The Hanford Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Kids in The Kitchen,” a month-long event that aims at helping youngsters learn how to prepare a different dish each week, as seen in this photo from a March class. 

 

The event had its first session in March and according to the program director, Kaitlyn Lusk, the department wanted to host another session in late summer due to its popularity.

“Back in March, we actually sold out, we ended up adding five extra spots because we over-enrolled, but it was a big success, so we wanted to do another session at the end of summer,” said Lusk.

