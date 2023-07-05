The Hanford Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Kids in The Kitchen,” a month-long event that aims at helping youngsters learn how to prepare a different dish each week.
The event had its first session in March and according to the program director, Kaitlyn Lusk, the department wanted to host another session in late summer due to its popularity.
“Back in March, we actually sold out, we ended up adding five extra spots because we over-enrolled, but it was a big success, so we wanted to do another session at the end of summer,” said Lusk.
The cooking classes will take place each Saturday in the month of August, at the Veterans/Senior Hall, located at 401 N. Irwin St.
The cooking classes will be broken up into two separate sessions, the first session is only open to children ages 5-8 and will meet on Aug. 5 and Aug. 7.
“When we did this event in March we actually had all ages together, 5-12 and it was just a little too chaotic, just because older and younger kids learn differently, so we decided to break it up,” said Lusk.
The second session will consist of those aged 9-13 and will meet on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.
Both sessions will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.
The different sessions will teach skills and recipes tailored to meet the needs of the specific age groups.
“The younger kids will be learning more of the basics of cooking like measurements and the older kids will get some refreshers but they will move into more experienced stuff,” said Lusk.
Space is limited to only 20 participants for both sessions.
Each session will cost $40 per child, and the price of admission will cover all cooking materials and instruction.
Lusk is looking to add a third age group of 13-15 year olds for future cooking classes; she notes that the continued success of these cooking classes will hopefully make that possible.
Those interested in learning more about the event or registering, can visit the Hanford Parks and Recreation event website, or visit in person at 312 N. Douty St.