HANFORD —Hanford Parks and Recreation's "A Night to Remember" event proved to be just that. 

As part of Parks and Recreation's Challenger Program — which provides opportunities to socialize and participate in activities for the area’s special needs community — A Night to Remember served as way for those with special needs to experience a prom-like environment. 

On Friday evening at the Civic Auditorium, a formal dinner and dance was held for dozens who may have missed out on the experience of prom — or who may have wanted to experience it again.

