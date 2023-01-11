The Hanford Parks and Recreation Commission has narrowly approved a permit to cut down two oaks at 502 West Grangeville Blvd.
Dias Law Firm, which owns the property, filed a permit asking to remove the trees, saying that they are dying and represent a danger to nearby people and property.
City staff agreed with the law firm's assessment that the trees should be removed and recommended approval. During the Jan. 9 meeting, city staff said they believe that the creation of a parking lot near the trees was to blame for the trees' poor health.
Some members of the commission wanted more certainty regarding whether the trees were dead or dying and wanted a licensed arborist to examine the oak trees to confirm their condition. Vice Chair Cheyne Strawn and Commissioner Joseph Castaneda moved to delay action on the permit until a certified arborist examined the trees.
This first motion failed 2-3 with Castaneda and Strawn voting in favor, and commissioners Jim Castleman, Carolyn Hudgins and Chair Gregory Kelley voting against.
Castleman and Hudgins noted that the trees were in a dangerous area with a large portion of the trees' roots already surrounded by concrete.
After the first motion failed, a subsequent motion to remove the trees was passed 3-2, with Castleman, Hudgins and Kelley voting in favor of removing the trees.