Two oaks on W. Grangeville Boulevard will be cut down after a Parks and Rec vote Jan. 9.

The Hanford Parks and Recreation Commission has narrowly approved a permit to cut down two oaks at 502 West Grangeville Blvd. 

Dias Law Firm, which owns the property, filed a permit asking to remove the trees, saying that they are dying and represent a danger to nearby people and property. 

City staff agreed with the law firm's assessment that the trees should be removed and recommended approval. During the Jan. 9 meeting, city staff said they believe that the creation of a parking lot near the trees was to blame for the trees' poor health. 

