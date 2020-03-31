Parks and Rec Easter activities get a social distancing makeover

HANFORD — The Parks and Recreation Easter Eggstravaganza is going community-wide this year.
After the recent announcement that this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza would be canceled, Parks and Rec officials have come up with a way for the community to celebrate together — without being too close together.
In the midst of COVID-19 lockdown, the Parks and Rec department’s popular Easter Eggstravaganza, originally scheduled for April 10, was canceled. Drawing hundreds to Civic Park ear year, the cancellation has left many fans of the Easter celebration without plans.
But organizers with the department have announced two community-wide activities that will be both fun and safe.
“We thought it was something where we could still interact with the community and be a part of the community while still observing COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva.
From now through April 5, the recreation department is spearheading a social media-based Social Distancing Egg Hunt. To participate, children are encouraged to decorate and hang paper eggs in the front windows of their homes. Then take a family car ride to see how many eggs can be spotted in the windows of neighborhood homes.
Another aspect of the social distancing egg hunt is the painted rock hunt. Parks and Rec is encouraging families to paint rocks in Easter and spring themes and then place those rocks in plain view in local neighborhoods, parks and other public places. During the week of April 6-10 families should take walks and see how many “eggs” they can find in their neighborhoods.
It’s important to remember, of course, not to pick up or collect any of the “eggs.” Doing so would rob others of the joy of finding “eggs,” not to mention it is safer to avoid contact.
Photos can be shared on the Hanford Parks and Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HanfordRecreation.
“Most of our programs are family events and we’ve had to cancel some of the big annual events, which we’ve had no control over. But we thought, if we could have families do events and activities at home, we could still be interacting with the community,” da Silva said.
The pandemic lockdowns have resulted in the cancellation of another beloved Parks and Recreation tradition — the Daddy & Daughter and Mother & Son date nights. Those events, originally scheduled for mid-April, will not go on this year. Though, da Silva said that the cancellations will not affect the tradition in the long run and that the dances will resume in 2021.
All official Parks and Recreation events and programs are suspended until April 30. Summer activity sign-ups are scheduled to begin May 1 as long as it is deemed safe. Parks and Recreation officials expect to be able to announce an update by the middle of April.
“We’re playing it by ear and going week-by-week, day-by-day,” he said.
