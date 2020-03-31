Parks and Rec Easter activities get a social distancing makeover

HANFORD — The Parks and Recreation Easter Eggstravaganza is going community-wide this year.

After the recent announcement that this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza would be canceled, Parks and Rec officials have come up with a way for the community to celebrate together — without being too close together.

In the midst of COVID-19 lockdown, the Parks and Rec department’s popular Easter Eggstravaganza, originally scheduled for April 10, was canceled. Drawing hundreds to Civic Park ear year, the cancellation has left many fans of the Easter celebration without plans.

But organizers with the department have announced two community-wide activities that will be both fun and safe.

“We thought it was something where we could still interact with the community and be a part of the community while still observing COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva.

From now through April 5, the recreation department is spearheading a social media-based Social Distancing Egg Hunt. To participate, children are encouraged to decorate and hang paper eggs in the front windows of their homes. Then take a family car ride to see how many eggs can be spotted in the windows of neighborhood homes.

