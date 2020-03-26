Parks and Rec announce closures, cancelations amid COVID-19 pandemic

HANFORD — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanford Parks and Recreation has announced the cancelation of multiple events and programs including this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza.

The Easter celebration, originally scheduled for Friday, April 10, will not take place this year. The annual event draws hundreds of children and their families to Civic Park each year.

All regular senior activities organized by the Parks and Recreation Department have been postponed, as well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The department’s Spring Day Camp and Challenger baseball and adult softball and volleyball games have been canceled as well.

The Longfield Center at 560 S. Douty St, Veterans Memorial & Senior building at 401 N. Irwin St., Hanford Civic Auditorium & Youth Center at 400 N. Douty Street, Goodwill Building at 426 W Lacey Blvd., Community Garden at Second/Douty Street and Skate Park at 415 Ford Street are closed through the end of April.

Programs and classes that have already started and still had some class dates, customers will receive a prorated refund or credit. For programs and classes that have not yet started, customers will receive a full refund or credit. Facility and Park Shelter reservations through the end of April will receive a full refund or credit.

For more information, contact the office at (559) 585-2525, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email adasilva@cityofhanfordca.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.