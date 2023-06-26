The National Parks Service announced the Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park is expected to fully open on July 1 after a closure of over three months.
Road construction is still underway along two sections of the highway after the roadway was severely damaged in a series of intense winter storms earlier in the year. Traffic lights will be used to manage one-lane vehicle travel.
Visitors are advised that sections of the park road damaged by winter storms require caution and reduced speeds until permanent repairs are completed.