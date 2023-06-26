325186825_564613375574353_2979589206915053601_n.jpg 1

Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks workers evaluate a rockslide on the Generals Highway after heavy rain in January.

 Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Contributed

The National Parks Service announced the Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park is expected to fully open on July 1 after a closure of over three months.

Road construction is still underway along two sections of the highway after the roadway was severely damaged in a series of intense winter storms earlier in the year. Traffic lights will be used to manage one-lane vehicle travel.

Visitors are advised that sections of the park road damaged by winter storms require caution and reduced speeds until permanent repairs are completed.

