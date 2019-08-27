HANFORD — Dozens gathered Saturday night at the Hanford Carnegie Museum for the chance to encounter a spirit from the past.
The museum hosted an all-night paranormal investigation led by the Porterville Ghost Society.
“I’ve always been interested in ghost stuff and the paranormal and I’ve been going to the museum since I was a little girl, so it’s two things I really like so I said, ‘let’s just do it,’” Richelle Snow of Hanford said.
Snow and friend Ashley Rodriguez bought tickets to be locked in the museum during the lights-out exploration sessions, séances and other spooky activities from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday morning. While both said they believe in ghosts, Rodriguez was less than excited about the idea of meeting one face-to-face.
“I prefer to leave them alone and let them rest, rather than try to communicate and bother them,” she said.
“What if we really do see a ghost,” Snow asked, suddenly worried.
“Then it’s going to follow you home,” Rodriguez answered.
Before the investigation officially began, Porterville Ghost Society founder Kat Guinn addresses those in attendance with ground rules for the evening.
“This won’t be like on TV,” Porterville Ghost Society founder Kat Guinn said to those in attendance. “We won’t be running around and screaming about demons.”
Guinn, a self-described sceptic, said that the PGS does more debunking than believing. About one in ten paranormal investigations come away with something spooky that cannot be explained, she said.
Four of the eight members of the paranormal investigation group were in attendance for the evening’s festivities. A variety of tools were shown and described to those in attendance, including a REM Pod, which detects movements and pressure, and other items that record audio and detect changes in heat and electromagnetic frequencies.
“I love the tech aspect. I like to see if we can come up with evidence – audio or video – to playback later and say, here’s something that can’t be explained that gives credence to the actual experiences,” said PGS member Shannon Amos.
In addition to serving in the Army and working as a defense contractor, Amos has a master’s degree in computer information systems and is currently a registered nurse.
After a well-lit tour of the museum, where those in attendance — the majority of which were from out of town, according to a show of hands — got a crash course in Hanford history, the investigation began.
Patrons separated into two groups. One toured the upstairs — said to be haunted by a former librarian — and the other visited the basement, where all manner of less-than-benevolent activity is said to have occurred.
“I’ve been growled at and scratched down here,” Amos said.
It’s said that one particular corner of the basement is home to something otherworldly.
Jorge Magallanes, who attended the event as a birthday celebration with friend Tania Jalamo, was invited to walk backward into the corner while the basements lights were off.
“It started getting thick in the air and it was kind of hard to breathe,” Magallanes said, adding that later, he and many others in the group heard a growling sound coming from a different part of the basement that could not be explained.
Further into the night, a séance was held, followed by more pitch-black adventuring through the museum, which was built in 1905.
