HANFORD — For this year’s Christmas pageant, the Parable Players are bringing a tale to town about a town without a tale.
For its 45th annual Christmas Play, the First Pentecostal Church brings “The Towne without a Tale” to the stage this weekend.
The Parable Players last performed this musical, written by Lawrence Enscoe, in 2002. In that production, a nearly 6-year-old Landry Cantrell first experienced the musical. Now, 17 years later, Cantrell is directing.
“I remember it being such a cool event, just a spectacle. I remember all the costumes and lighting. It’s different from our normal Christmas pageant,” Cantrell said. “I remember it standing out to me.”
Set in the Dark Ages, the village of Hanfordodia has lost its Christmas spirit. The church has no parson and the church is closed.
Dunley, the village poet and playwright, has no support for his proposed Christmas pageant. Things look grim for the holiday cheer until a traveling group of actors and performers come to town.
“He thinks this is the perfect opportunity to share his pageant. However, the actors are dramatic and they love the spotlight so they change the story to make it a little more appealing and dramatic and to give it a little more edge and flair, but they get it all wrong and it comes off completely insincere,” Cantrell said.
The village gets riled up about the sensationalism in the acting troupe’s version of the Christmas story and a movement to see a more heart-felt and real story gains momentum.
The play highlights the reasons Christmas is celebrated, Cantrell said.
“It’s a spoof, it’s not to be taken too seriously but there is an underlying message about the real meaning of Christmas and the gift of love,” he said.
The musical features a cast of 30 and full costumes, sets and lighting effects.
This time around, musician Cantrell has rearranged the show’s musical numbers. The musical numbers in the 2019 version are different from the 2002 version, much of it original.
“If you saw it in 2002, this time it will be totally different,” Cantrell said.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to directing, Cantrell has role in the play – one that his father, Pastor Gaylen Cantrell, played in the 2002 version. Cantrell credits his father for nurturing his enjoyment of theater.
“I’ve always just been super into drama and my dad has raised me around that kind of dynamic here at the church,” Cantrell said.
Cantrell began directing Parable Players’ productions in 2010.
This production marks the second with the Parable Players for Damian Villa, who plays the protagonist, Dunley.
Villa participates in drama and choir classes in school, both perfect training for the acting and singing he does in the show.
“The idea of this just fascinated me,” said Villa.
The young actor said that his favorite musical number in the play is either his humorous rap segment or the gospel solo at the finale.
“It’s just like an epic finale for the whole thing, it just ends with a bang,” he said.
“There are a lot of good songs,” said actress Brianne Brieno.
This production marks the stage debut of Anthony Cordeiro, who plays the role of Brian in the musical.
“It’s fun. It’s hectic but it’s fun. Seeing where we started to where we are now, it’s all coming together,” said Cordeiro.
Production dates are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22. Performances will take place at the auditorium of First Pentecostal Church located at 429 W. Elm Street in Hanford. Admission is free.
Seating reservations are available but not required to attend. Must be on time to claim reserved seats. Unreserved seating will be on a first come first serve basis. Reservations can be made by calling 559-584-7513 or 559-584-7254.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.