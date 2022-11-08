Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E.

As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent Amanda Saltray had 574 votes (30.27%).  District A covers Hanford’s northern limits from Fargo Avenue to Flint Avenue and to the northwest as far as Fargo and 13th avenues.

"The reality is setting in," Paden commented. "I've been working really hard and had tons of volunteers rallying behind me and my family.  This is a really exciting day."

