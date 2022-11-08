Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E.
As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent Amanda Saltray had 574 votes (30.27%). District A covers Hanford’s northern limits from Fargo Avenue to Flint Avenue and to the northwest as far as Fargo and 13th avenues.
"The reality is setting in," Paden commented. "I've been working really hard and had tons of volunteers rallying behind me and my family. This is a really exciting day."
In District D, former Councilmember Lou Martinez is running against incumbent Francisco Ramirez. District D covers most of Downtown Hanford, stretching south of Idaho Avenue and as far east as the Costco Shopping Center.
After a total of 662 votes were counted, Martinez led that race with 367 (55.44%) votes, as opposed to 295 (55.56%) for Ramirez.
"I ran to make sure the people of this community have a voice in city government," Martinez said. "I'll continue working towards that whether I win or lose."
The District E race saw retired CHP officer Mark Kairis campaigning against Parks and Recreation Commissioner Cheyne Strawn. District E covers southwest Hanford where the Hanford Mall and additional shopping centers are located.
As of 8:30 p.m., Kairis up with 574 (53.3%) votes against Strawn; a total of 1,077 votes were cast by voters in District E. Strawn's votes totaled 503 (46.7%).
"I'm optimistic, but it's not over as they're still counting ballots," Kairis said Tuesday night.
According to Kings County Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa, Tuesday's rainfall didn't hinder in-person voting with more than 2,000 voters showing up on election day between all seven vote centers.
Francisco Ramirez, Amanda Saltray and Cheyne Strawn were not available for comment Tuesday night.