'Our Oceans' cleans up at Hanford Film Festival

Macedo said that while he wanted to present LGBT issues in an authentic way, at its core the film presents a conflict that is relatable to pretty much every one – family drama.

“LGBT people, trans people and non-binary people are so much more than just that -- they’re humans,” Ochoa said. “The beauty of the story that Matt told is that it appeals to what connects us as humans. It’s about all the problems that we have to go through, regardless of who we are.”

In addition to best actor in a male role and best director, “Our Oceans” was awarded in the categories of festival winner, best local short film, best writing/story and best short film.

The second annual film festival featured more than 20 movies from international film makers. About a third of those were created by Central Valley artists.

The films, ranging in length from 5-20 minutes, screened Saturday night for an enthusiastic audience. Fans of drama, science fiction, animation, comedy and horror all got something to feast their eyes on.

The 3.5-hour screening was hosted by organizer George Miller, who said that he’s confident that the event will grow year after year and praised the talented film makers who participated.