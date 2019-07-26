Orton’s Equipment Company Honored as a New Holland Service Excellence President’s Club Winner

Stratford – Orton’s Equipment was recently honored with a New Holland Service Excellence President’s Club Award. This prestigious program recognizes and rewards dealers who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to supporting their customers’ aftersales needs with ongoing business best practices. Orton’s Equipment has been a New Holland dealer for over 20 years but has been doing business in Stratford since 1906.
The program, now in its 25th year, sets the standard for consistently positive customer experiences by reinforcing the value of specific business practices across New Holland dealerships. The requirements for Service Excellence are reviewed and recalibrated every year to align best business practices observed in the marketplace with the challenges dealers face when delivering exceptional product support.
“We are grateful to Orton’s Equipment for making service after the sale such a paramount priority in its business practices,” said Paul Hatfield, Director of Aftersales, for North America, at New Holland. “We understand that dealers need to invest in training, tools and resources to be successful. This award program is one way to thank our dealers who are providing superior support to our customers every day.”
Orton’s Equipment, which sells, services, and rents New Holland Ag Equipment was selected for the award based on its service, warranty administration, training technicians, recruitment program, special service tools and marketing programs.
Company vice president and 5th generation owner Jason Orton commented, “We are excited to receive this honor from New Holland. We have a great team of people that make awards like this possible. Ultimately, the only recognition that matters comes from our customers but it is nice to be recognized by New Holland for our efforts to create a superior service experience for them. We are grateful for the many years of support and loyalty we have received from our customers and our team members”.
The award was presented to Joshua Orton by Chris Ketcham, New Holland After Sales Business Manager for the region.
About Orton’s Equipment Company, Inc.
Orton’s Equipment company is a family owned and operated farm equipment dealership representing the Case IH, New Holland, and JCB brands. The company has been in continuous existence since 1906 and is run by fourth and fifth generation family members. The business is located in Stratford, CA.
