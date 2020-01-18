Hello Hanford Family, my name is Paula Massey, past President of the local branch of the NAACP 1039 and founder of Women with Visions Unlimited. I am here to go over a very important holiday that the Hanford Branch 1039 of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has fought so hard to have recognized and celebrated in our city.
Doing research in the Hanford Sentinel, I have found some amazing things that this branch has done in the past. I want to say Thank you to Mr. Willard Roberson, Mr. Al Cason, the Late Wanda Williams-Hinton, the Late Mrs. Judy Winston and a host of others that fought for this holiday. I hope in reading this article that you will find pride in our community and social organizations that serve along side of the NAACP.
Here are some stories that have appeared in the Hanford Sentinel over the years. To read full stories search the archives at Hanfordsentinel.com
MLK holiday drive gathers steam, Feb 3, 2006
A ballot measure to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day an official holiday for the city of Hanford is picking up signatures two weeks after local NAACP branch members kicked off their campaign to qualify the measure for the November ballot. “To qualify the initiative for the November ballot, volunteers will need 10 percent of Hanford’s registered voters to sign by July 1. That’s just over 2,000 signatures, according to current figures provided Thursday by the Kings County Elections Department. “We’re confident we’re going to be all right, that there’s enough good folks in Hanford to make it happen,” Cason said.
MLK Jr. Day is now an official public holiday, Dec. 19, 2006
On December 19th, 2006, the City Counsel voted to make the slain Civil Rights Leader’s Birthday an official holiday in this city. "I think it's long overdue. It should have been done years ago," said Willard Roberson, president of the NAACP Hanford branch, just before the city council meeting. "The NAACP, and members of the community, I'm sure, are grateful that the city has seen it fit to adopt the very special day."
It has been a "bittersweet victory" for those who worked with Wanda Williams-Hinton, a key NAACP member and a known youth advocate who died recently without seeing the official city recognition of the King Day, Roberson said. Williams-Hinton was instrumental in the NAACP's push for the holiday. The King holiday has been an off-and-on hot-button issue in Hanford for the last 16 years. The most recent lobbying campaign spearheaded by the NAACP a year ago culminated in the city adoption of the holiday this past May 2006.
January 15, 2007 was the first Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration in Hanford. The day honors the birth of King, a Baptist minister who sought equality through non-violence. He was assassinated in 1968.
What an honor, what a shame, Jan 15, 2007
Until this year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was never before celebrated here in Hanford as an official public holiday. On Monday, more than 300 people braved the frigid weather to congregate and remember the legacy of the late civil rights leader. The packed, emotion-charged scene was on the auditorium steps at Civic Center Park, where blacks, whites, Hispanics and Asians, both young and old, converged in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
The participants came to join the inaugural celebration and march that symbolically opened a new era for Hanford. MLK Day was never before celebrated here as an official public holiday until this year.
It was an honor to see such a crowd at this first event. It was also a shame - and frankly a bit of a disgrace - that no members of the Hanford City Council attended.
Councilman Thomas issues an apology for missing first 'MLK Day'
Hanford council member Dave Thomas publicly apologized this week for the city leader's absence at Hanford's first Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration held on Jan. 15. He was the only council member to do so.
Bowing to growing public criticism, including a sternly worded editorial by The Sentinel last week, Thomas, a new councilman, offered an apology in the form of a letter to the editor.
Hanford to pay tribute to King, Jan 15, 2008
It was nearly two years ago when the a group of civil rights advocates in Hanford launched a persistent campaign that eventually led to the city adoption of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official city holiday.
The momentum then led to a massive gathering MLK Day celebration last year, where some 400 locals of all colors marched together to commemorate King's life and celebrate the legacy of the late Civil Rights activist who was assassinated 40 years ago.
Monday, a call for freedom, justice and equality for all — the message that King championed — is expected to resonate in Hanford again.
Hundreds gather for Hanford event honoring late civil rights leader, Jan 19, 2009
President-elect Barack Obama's impending inauguration as the nation's first black president held added significance to Hanfordites celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy Monday. And excitement was palpable in downtown civic plaza on Douty Street, as hundreds of people — black, white, Latino and Asians; young and old; and men and women — gathered Monday morning and marched hand-in-hand around the block chanting "We shall overcome."
With the late civil rights leader's 80th birthday falling on the eve of Obama's historic inauguration, this year's event made for an even sweet moment for those who came. Local civil rights leaders as well as the key note speaker said the nation's first black presidency is a huge leap toward realizing Kings' dream of racial equality but reminded the community that there is still work to be done.
Celebrating MLK legacy, Jan 18, 2010
The King event here has since become an annual tradition.
On Monday, the event attracted a broad cross-section of adults and children who came to keep King's message alive. Nearly 200 people filled the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
"The diversity that we envision when we started is what causes the organization to flourish and the richness of what Martin Luther King talked about," said Willard Roberson, president of the Hanford branch of the NAACP. "He wasn't so much about people's skin colors, as he was about justice, poverty and unity of people under a common cause, peace, and appreciation for fellow men.
Keeping King's dream alive Hanford holds sixth annual MLK Day celebration, Jan 17, 2012
Dozens of men and women of all ages, races and backgrounds assembled Monday at the Hanford Civic Auditorium for the sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. It was only the sixth year the city has officially recognized the holiday.
"The time is always right to do what is right," Straus read. "Every man must decide whether he will walk in the creative light of altruism or the darkness of destructive selfishness. This is the judgment. Life's most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?"
Dr. Willard Roberson, president of the NAACP Hanford branch, closed the celebration by encouraging young people to get involved in their community, in their schools and, above all, in the election of public officials.
Hanford NAACP to hold MLK Day event, Jan 1, 2013
HANFORD — “Forward with Grace, Hope and Sacrifice” is the theme for the Hanford NAACP’s seventh annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
Retired College of Sequoias educator Darlean McClure will be the day’s speaker. The event will include music and entertainment provided by students from local schools and other groups. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan 20, 2014
The Hanford chapter of the NAACP hosted its eighth annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Civic Auditorium. People march around the Civic Auditorium during the beginning of the eight annual MLK Day Celebration. Guest speaker George “Sonny” Mason, pastor at Brooks Chapel AME Church in Tulare talks about his family during the eight annual celebration. The Freedom Steppers performed.
Serving King's memory Annual event calls on community to help others, Jan 20, 2015
While many observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day off from work, about 100 locals gathered in downtown Hanford to honor King with song, dance and a call to service.
The Hanford chapter of the NAACP hosted its ninth annual celebration of the civil rights leader Monday at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
Guest speaker, Congressman David Valadao, praised King for his dedication to service and dedication to remaining impartial to political influences.
Valadao pointed to King’s success in helping to shape public policy without giving in to partisan politics. His influence led to legislation including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
MLK marchers say action, peace will bring change, Laura Brown Staff Reporter , Jan 19, 2016
NAACP Kings County has made a New Year’s resolution of their own — to be more visible and approachable in 2018.
Participants in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march and celebration say the dreams started by previous generations’ social activism need to be fulfilled by action today.
“Our theme is making the dream a reality,” said local NAACP branch President Paula Massey. “Let’s stop dreaming, wake up and do something.”
Nearly 100 marchers made their way from the Hanford Civic Auditorium to Howard Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church and back in a light drizzle Monday morning. As they chanted “Freedom is the prize, keep his dream alive!” and “All lives matter!”, cars pulled over to make way and business owners and customers stepped out to watch the procession.
Gail Crooms, first vice-president of the local NAACP chapter, said the next generation especially needs to understand what civil rights leader King stood for and act on that now.
MLK Day in Hanford' Jan 16, 2017
Martin Luther King Day was celebrated in Hanford on Monday morning.
Local community members sang as they marched in downtown Hanford Monday morning, remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Nearly 40 people sang about freedom as they made their way from the Hanford Civic Auditorium to the Longfield Center and back as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march and celebration. Following the march, the crowd more than tripled for the rest of the celebration, which was filled with more singing, dancing and speeches.
“We can’t change anything unless we do it together,” said Hanford NAACP President Gail Crooms as she addressed the crowd. “Unity is important.”
MLK march a 'positive response', Parker Bowman Staff Reporter Jan 16, 2018
Dozens took to the streets in downtown Hanford Monday morning to march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
The crowd, which had gathered on the steps of the Civic Auditorium for the annual NAACP-led march, was urged by Jones to gather in closely “like family.”
“Family doesn’t stand at arm’s length,” Jones said before the 8 a.m. march. After beginning the ceremony with a short African-drum performance, Jones He also stressed that the small crowd should celebrate those who were in attendance, rather than fret about those who weren’t.
Since that day, for the last 13 years we have been celebrating and honoring Dr. King in the Seat of Kings County, Hanford, CA.
I just want to say to the family of Kings County and especially Hanford, Let’s keep the celebration going. Although the numbers have dwindled, let’s be reminded that Dr. King did not diminish his efforts because of set-backs, being beaten, jailed and threatened, he continued the fight and when the adults could not march in fear of losing their jobs, the youth took up the mantle. The youth continued fight for freedom.
Yes, there is still a whole lot of work to do in this community, and it is among the people. The year 2020 is an election and census year. We must be counted and we must vote. We must vote for those who will sit on the County Supervisors seat and City Council . We must make sure that they will be accountable for the money that the 2020 Census brings to this city and surrounding cities of Kings County. Let’s not sit back after the Census and Voting is done. Just like Mr. Roberson, Al Cason and the others pressed to make Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday a Holiday, Let us Press on.
