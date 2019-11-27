HANFORD — Telling the story of Holocaust survivor Janka Festinger isn’t just an artistic outlet for local actress Janice Noga, she sees it as a duty.
“It is her true story and we believe that now that we know it and that I’m able to bring it alive — thanks to Oscar’s brilliant writing — I see performing it as a duty. It’s a loving duty,” Noga said.
Noga’s one-woman play, “Janka,” written by husband Oscar Speace, returns to Hanford’s Temple Theater from Dec. 13-15.
The play tells the real-life story of Festinger — Noga’s mother-in-law — a Romanian who was imprisoned at the Auschwitz and Dachau concentration camps, seeing 63 members of her family systematically murdered by Germans in World War II.
With many survivors of the Holocaust passing away as time goes on, Noga said that telling the story of “Janka” is more important now than ever.
When Noga met Festinger for the first time while dating Speace, they discussed her past and the violence she experienced during the Holocaust. Taken aback, Noga had only learned about the Holocaust via movies and books – never from first-hand experience.
“I couldn’t even move… I was looking at someone who had endured this and lost 63 members of her family. My family is about that size,” Noga, a Hanford native, said. “I think of that when we all, from Hanford and Tulare, when we all come together – I look around and I think, ‘this would have been like losing my entire family.’”
The play itself, told partly in Festinger’s own words, is based on a letter she sent her uncle shortly after being liberated from the concentration camp. The letter was written in 1945, but not found until after her 1994 death.
“The brilliance of Oscar’s writing is that the harsh parts mostly are Janka’s recollections, but the happy times are coming to America, meeting an American G.I. over in Germany who’s not Jewish, but promised to bring her only brother and sister to America,” Noga said.
You have free articles remaining.
After the war, Festinger arrived at Ellis Island on the Fourth of July. Her soon-to-be husband told her the flags and fireworks were just for her.
After emigrating to the United States, she worked as a model and seamstress in New York, working for influential fashion designer Tina Lesser.
Festinger believed herself infertile due to a method of forced sterilization given to women in the concentration camp. When she would later find out that she and her husband were expecting – twins, no less – she considered it her great personal victory over the Nazis.
“It was winning over what the Nazis did to her family. It was triumph,” Noga said.
The play was first performed in 2002 and has since been performed about 160 times all around the world, including shows in Australia, Scotland, London and even Festinger’s hometown of Sighet, Romania.
Despite being performed across different cultures and through language barriers, audiences react to “Janka” in a uniform way, Noga said — in her, they see their mother or grandmother.
The story of “Janka” is the story of hope, perseverance and will, as well as an embrace of the American Dream.
Noga will perform the show four times – at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 14-15 at the Temple Theater, 514 E. Visalia St., Hanford.
Tickets are $25, available at www.kingsplayers.org. For more information, call 559-584-7241.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.