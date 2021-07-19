The 2020 Castle fire killed between 10% and 14% of the Giant Sequoias on Earth; a new coalition is trying to save the other 90%.
A report, released Monday, found between 7,500 to 10,600 large Giant Sequoias were killed during the fire, which was part of the larger SQF Complex fire. The National Parks Service announced a new coalition, composed of six local, federal and tribal agencies to mitigate a similar event.
According to a press release by NPS, while low to moderate intensity fire keeps Sequoia healthy, the fire burned too intensely for the trees to survive. An “extraordinary level of fuel” drove the intensity blaze, caused by decades of fire suppression and hot droughts brought by climate change.
“The unprecedented number of giant sequoias lost to fire last year serves as a call to action,” said Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Superintendent. “We know that climate change is increasing the length and severity of fire seasons due to hotter temperatures and drought.”
The coalition includes NPS, the United States Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Tule River Indian Tribe, the State of California, University of California Berkeley and Tulare County.
The goal of the organization is to create a long-term plan for climate change, increase pace of prescribed burning and restorative thinning and increase efficiency through policy change, according to the release.
“For thousands of years, these trees have provided healing, shelter, and warmth to our people,” said William Garfield, chairman of the Tule River Tribal Council. “It is our duty to do everything in our power to make sure that they are protected, so we can pass them on to our future generations as they were passed down to us.”
