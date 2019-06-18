Meghan Verheul, Miss Kings County 2019, and Darian Cunha, Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen, are about to experience an opportunity of a lifetime next week.
They will compete for the title of Miss California and Miss California’s Outstanding Teen, respectively, in the 95th Annual Miss California Competition.
The Miss California Competition will be held in Fresno at the William Saroyan Theatre June 26 through June 30. The Teen competition and finals will be held on Friday evening and Miss preliminaries will be held on Wednesday and Thursday nights with the Miss finals culminating on Saturday evening.
Meghan is 19 years old and attends California State University, Fresno. Her goal is to obtain a Master of Business Administration degree. Her platform is “Leadership in Youth” and for the talent portion of the competition she will be performing Ballet on Pointe.
Meghan began dance lessons at the age of two and enjoys spending time in the studio perfecting her talent as well as mentoring the next generation of dancers.
Darian is 15 years old and attends Hanford High School, [where she] is a cheerleader and an FFA member. Her platform is “Mental Illness – Early Intervention” and for the talent portion she will be performing a musical theatre dance.
Darian has also trained in dance from a very early age and enjoys all styles. When she is not dancing she can be found volunteering, as she loves to mentor and help others.
Over 60 candidates will compete for the two titles this year and each will compete in several categories.
Teens will be scored in private interview, talent, evening wear/onstage question, lifestyle and fitness and scholastic achievement.
Miss candidates are scored on private interview, talent, and evening wear/social impact statement, as well as on stage Interview.
The Teen and Miss selected for California will go on to compete for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in July and Miss America later this year.
Miss Kings County Organization’s Executive Director, Teresa Vernon, recently honored with the first Miss California Legacy Local Program Award stated that the Miss Kings County competition serves as a preliminary to Miss California, where thousands of dollars in cash and scholarships are awarded each year to candidates who wish to pursue higher education.
Miss America Organization also continues to award thousands of dollars annually in scholarships to young women across the United States between the ages of 13 to 25.
