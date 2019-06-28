HANFORD — The Hanford community will see a new change to its public transit system starting July 1.
The Kings County Area Public Transit Agency (KCAPTA) is introducing the Flex Route, a stop-to-stop service that operates on-demand at designated bus stops.
The Flex Route will be in addition to the regular fixed routes, except riders will be able to schedule pick-ups through an app, on a computer or over the phone, Transit Manager Jami Holloway said.
“We wanted to provide more transportation, rather than empty buses just driving around in circles all day,” Holloway said.
The Flex Route will stop at designated locations that aren’t regular bus stops. This is to increase the service area because some important locations, like Kings Pantry, can be about a mile away from a fixed bus stop.
A small daytime Flex Route bus will operate from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the bus schedule.
Two large evening Flex Route buses will operate from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the week.
After the fixed bus route ends on weekday evenings, Flex Route service will take over until 10 p.m. to accommodate those from late routes.
The price is the same for Flex Route and fixed route buses. Customers can use transfer tickets on either one.
This will be the second time a Flex Route is implemented in Kings County. The on-demand bus system was introduced to Lemoore in November 2018, Holloway said.
“At first people were hesitant,” Holloway said. “But we keep hearing great things from Lemoore; they think it’s faster. We’re very excited for it to come (to Hanford).”
Staying on the bus to wait for it to loop around can take an extra 30 minutes, she said. With the Flex Route, customers can request a ride on their phone the same day or even up to seven days in advance.
The wait times vary on how busy the bus is and when the customer requests the ride. The system is similar to ride service hailing companies like Uber or Lyft.
Lemoore’s Flex Route has been servicing about 50 rides a day.
Holloway said the biggest challenge has been people requesting rides and not present when the bus arrives. She finds people aren’t paying attention to their phones for ride status updates and are at a different location when their pickup time comes around.
Another challenge for Lemoore has been the almost nonexistent ridership on Saturdays and evenings, Holloway said.
Starting July 1, Flex Routes will be eliminated after 6:30 p.m. during the week and all day Saturday in Lemoore.
The new route is based off of software purchased from the Canadian-based company Pantonium. Kings County is the first location in the U.S. to use the company’s on-demand bus service software, according to its website.
