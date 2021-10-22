This Saturday, Oct. 23 is Oktoberfest in Civic Park in downtown Hanford. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and the fun will go on until 10 p.m.
Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite for $40 and include unlimited beer tasting, wine tasting and food tasting. Craft breweries that will be present at the event include; Firestone, Tactical Ops Brewing, Crow & Wolf Brewing Co., Riley’s Brewing Co., and Hanford’s own, Hop Forged Brewing Co. Food vendors include Fatte Albert’s Pizza Co, Quesadilla Gorilla, Toshiko, Chicken Shack and La Trailita. There will be live music performed by Lady and the Tramps, and The Marshal Mobil Music.
The event is hosted by the Hanford Police K9 Foundation. The Hanford Police K9 Foundation was originally formed because there was zero budget to purchase police K9s. The foundation started Oktoberfest to raise money to purchase police K9s, training for the K9s and their handlers, equipment, and any vet costs that might be associated with the K9 unit. Since then, the City of Hanford has allocated funds to purchase K9s, but the foundation continues to raise money to pay for training, supplies, support and vet services.
