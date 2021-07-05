People from around the Valley descended on the Veteran’s Memorial Building dressed as their favorite comic book, anime and movie characters for the Ohana Comic Con Saturday.
The convention, which makes its way to Hanford usually twice a year, brought in hundreds of people to shop and mingle, and to show off and admire cosplay.
One of the organizers, Tom "Ziggy" Star, said that at its heart, the comic convention is a chance for like-minded people to gather and have a good time. The convention itself goes from town to town in the Valley providing just that.
“It’s a nerdy, geeky, happy crowd — I’ve never seen a grumpy person,” Star said. “That’s why we’re called ‘Ohana,’ because it’s all about family. We want everybody to feel included. Everybody’s welcome.”
Vendors peddled everything from toys, to comics, to self-written literature, to Lego displays.
Joe Lucido from Fresno was among the vendors. A teacher from Fresno, COVID-19 found him looking for a way to help supplement his income and turned to his surplus collection of old comic books. He initially was selling online, but since conventions were allowed to resume in June, he’s found himself opening his own stand and enjoying the customer relations experience.
“Seeing, talking with people face-to-face, that’s where I think I get the most excitement from. It is the energy of relationship,” Lucido said. “When I am meeting with people face-to-face and seeing how they’re doing, especially as a teacher — I give out comics to parents for free to their kids to help with their literacy… so that’s another thing that’s important with me is just connecting with the community.”
The highlight of the convention, however, was the cosplay contest, which was held in the afternoon with child and adult categories. Sean Torres of Lemoore won the latter of these, dressing as a Jedi that he described as an original character. Torres has been coming to conventions like these since the mid-2000s, though his stint in the Navy took him away from it for a while. When he started doing cosplay, it was a ramshackle experience, using whatever material was available, but as he got older and more financial opportunities opened up, he says he’s been able to afford more and more elaborate material for his cosplay.
However, more than anything, Torres said he was just glad to be back after the pandemic.
“Honestly, it’s just satisfying, especially right after the pandemic, just finding kinship with others of all ages,” Torres said. “It’s just really nice for us to come together and just enjoy ourselves.”
Ohana Comic Con’s next stop is next weekend in Vallejo.
