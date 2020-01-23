HANFORD – With “Joker” earning 11 Oscar nominations and “Avengers: Endgame” becoming the No. 1 movie of all time, nerd culture may have taken over the world. Fandom will at least take over Kings County next week when the Ohana Comic Con returns to Hanford.
“Everyone gets along. If one aspect of doing this every week does good for my heart, it’s seeing that we all have something in common — we nerd out,” said organizer Tom “Ziggy” Starz.
The Ohana Comic Con comes through Kings County about twice a year as part of its non-stop tour of California. Starz and his family organize a pop culture convention in a new city pretty much every weekend.
Scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Hanford Fraternal Hall Association, the comic cons are a celebration of all things pop culture. Fans will find movie and sports memorabilia, collectibles, toys, costumes, clothing, anime merchandise and pretty much anything considered by someone to be “nerdy.”
“People are always curious because of ‘Big Bang Theory’ about what a comic con is and we give them a taste. We don’t try to pretend we’re San Diego or Crunchy Roll, we just want to give people a taste of what a comic con is and leave them feeling happy,” he said.
The Ohana Comic Con originally began in Turlock and quickly branched out to other cities, often coming around to Visalia, Tulare, Hanford, Fresno, Selma and other Valley locations. Starz said that he’d like to host events in Lemoore and Avenal in the future.
In addition to shopping for collectibles, booths at the event also regularly feature pop culture artists and celebrities. Guests at the upcoming Hanford event include Robert Mukes, who played one of the villainous Firefly family members in Rob Zombie’s “House of 1,000 Corpses” film and Valley-based director Michael S. Rodriguez, who helmed the horror films, “Last American Horror Show” and the upcoming “Lake of Shadows.”
The centerpiece of any comic convention, though, is the cosplay.
Cosplay is the art of creating, buying or assembling a costume based on a fictional character.
The cosplay contest is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Judges will award the best, most creative cosplayers in several categories. The winners will receive prizes.
“It takes a lot of guts to get up there in front of people,” Starz said.
Cosplayers are encouraged to play to the crowd and embody their characters.
Starz said that villains are the costume du jour these days, sparked by the popularity of “Joker,” “Venom” and the Harley Quinn movies.
The belle of the pop culture ball as of late, though, is baby Yoda from the Disney+ show, “The Mandalorian,” Starz said.
“Baby Yoda is hot right now,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of baby Yoda merch, and if it’s something someone has created or knitted or painted, it sells out within an hour.”
