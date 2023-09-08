The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released three limited-edition bobbleheads featuring the mascots of the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Depicted in the bobbleheads are the school’s current live bulldog mascot, Victor E. Bulldog IV, the school’s recently retired live bulldog mascot Victor E. Bulldog III and a dual bobblehead featuring the school’s costumed mascot Timeout with Victor E. Bulldog III.
These mark the first official bobbleheads produced for both Victor E. Bulldog III and IV.
"We’re excited to create these bobbleheads of the busiest and most popular bulldogs around,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how much the Fresno community loves their Bulldogs, and we think alumni, students, faculty, staff and fans are going to love these new bobbleheads.”
The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to 2,023, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.
The first-ever bobblehead of Victor E. Bulldog IV is available for pre-order with delivery in December. Victor E. Bulldog IV will make his season debut at Valley Children’s Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Victor E. Bulldog IV, who celebrated his first birthday on June 22, made his Fresno State debut on Nov. 29, 2022.