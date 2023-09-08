The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released three limited-edition bobbleheads featuring the mascots of the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Depicted in the bobbleheads are the school’s current live bulldog mascot, Victor E. Bulldog IV, the school’s recently retired live bulldog mascot Victor E. Bulldog III and a dual bobblehead featuring the school’s costumed mascot Timeout with Victor E. Bulldog III.

These mark the first official bobbleheads produced for both Victor E. Bulldog III and IV.

