Zella M. Rahn
August 7, 1942 – November 26, 2019
With much sadness, we announce the passing of Zella M. Rahn, age 77. She left us with her devoted husband of 58 years, Kenneth D. Rahn, by her side on November 26, 2019 at Adventist Medical Center in Hanford, Ca.
Born on August 7, 1942 to the late James and Myrth Murray; she has one sibling, Dee Murray, of Hanford, Ca.
Zella is the beloved mother of Kenneth C. Rahn (K.C.) and Susan D. Newman (Fields), both of Hanford, Ca; grandmother to Samantha, Kathreen, Zella and Megan; and great grandmother to Drayke, Karma, Adeline, Calliope, Rausaline and Madison.
In 1960, Zella and Kenneth eloped and were married in Reno, Nv. during her years of travels before moving back to California. She was the Oregon State Champion for “Fast Draw” and was nick named “Oregon Red.” Along with competition shooting, she enjoyed and excelled at shooting skeet and trap. She was also a very talented artist and filled her home with her paintings. While living in Aberdeen, Mississippi through the 70's, she was the owner of a custom dress and costume shop; she was well known for her Annabel dresses and civil war costumes. In the front of the dress shop she ran a gun shop and in the back was a dance studio where she taught tap and ballet and where she also held the local Girl Scout meetings. Upon moving to California she became a loan officer, retiring from Bank of Sierra after more than 20 years in the business.
You have free articles remaining.
As we all know, Zella had a beautiful smile; not often would you catch her anything but smiling. One of her favorite things to say was, “It's ok to sit on the pity pot, but don't forget to flush!”
So with that, Zella's family would like you to join them in a Celebration of Her Life on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 am at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford, Ca.
Family and Friends are invited to view Zella's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.