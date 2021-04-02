Zachary Beau Hulbert

Zachary was born on February 16, 2003, to Estella (Galindo) Hulbert and Donald Hulbert in Hanford, CA. He gained his angel wings on March 22, 2021, at the age of 18.
As a young boy, Zachary enjoyed playing soccer, basketball, and baseball. He participated in competitive soccer, basketball, Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth baseball. Zachary also participated in the baseball and football programs at Hanford High School. He was set to be the starting kicker for the Bullpups this year. Once he was old enough, Zachary spent many weekends refereeing youth soccer for Hanford Youth Soccer League for two years. One of Zachary's favorite pastimes was playing on his PS4 with his friends online. Zachary was a senior this and was scheduled to graduate in June from Hanford High School.
Zachary had a contagious smile with big dimples, something he got from his Grandma Betty. He was a quiet kid who loved the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and the Denver Broncos. Zachary had the women in his life wrapped around his finger and he knew it all he had to do was flash those dimples and give a hug to get almost anything he wanted. Zachary was very patient and protective of his younger cousins and especially his sisters. He loved being out on the football and baseball fields with his teammates and coaches. He always encouraged them to be the best they could be or cracked a joke to make them laugh when he thought they were down.
Zachary is survived by his mother, Estella, his father, Donald, his sister Mackenzie, all of Hanford; his Nana Hilda Galindo of Hanford, his Papa Juan V. Galindo of Corcoran, his Poppa John Hulbert of Clovis, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ryan Elizabeth Rose Hulbert, his grandmother, Elizabeth “Betty” Hulbert, and his grandma Judy Galindo.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 12:30pm at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford, CA.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Koinonia Church in Hanford. Arrangements are being made by Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home.
