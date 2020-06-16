Yukio Hamada

Yuk attended Harrison and Clay Elementary before the outbreak of World War II. His family was relocated to Gila River in Arizona where he spent his junior high years. Upon returning, Yuk graduated from Kingsburg High School in 1947. He attended Reedley College, majoring in mechanical engineering. It is there that he met a beautiful young lady, Iyoko ("Yonki") Sasaki. They were married on December 29, 1951. Yuk served in the Army before moving to Los Angeles to further his education. In 1953, Preston was born while Yuk was a student at University of California, Los Angeles.

Upon graduating from UCLA, at his father's request, Yuk and Yonki returned to Kingsburg to help with the family farm. In 1956, Clifford was born, followed by Donna two years later. While Yuk had a real passion for farming, he often wondered what life would have been like had he chosen to pursue a different path. Eventually thinking that farming was not enough of a challenge, Yuk began a trucking company that lasted 30 years. He also had a gondola business with his sons and a tree topping business. In 1990, the Hamada Family began selling their produce at certified farmer's markets. At their peak, they sold at 35 markets a week. Yuk was never one to take on a project lightly! His work ethic was unparalleled and he was extremely generous.