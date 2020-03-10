Wyland Thomas Gomes

August 9, 2009 - March 2, 2020

Wyland Thomas Gomes was born into a loving home on August 26, 2009. He was the first born grandchild and was immediately the star of the entire family. He made parents into grandparents and sisters into aunts. As a baby he did everything right and had everyone swooning.

As Wyland grew, it became apparent that he was an old soul. He could participate easily in conversations with adults and had a quick wit and a brilliant sense of humor. Most often he would wait until just the right moment to crack a joke that would fill a room with the Camara laughter we all know and love.

He attended Kings River Hardwick, the elementary school his parents also attended as children. Kings River was an extension of his family and he easily made friends with other children and related well to his teachers. He was loved deeply there and was a friend to everyone. His teachers remember him as a curious kid with a great smile who was always looking to make his friends and classmates laugh. Wyland had a wonderful group of friends and never passed up the opportunity to befriend someone who looked lonely.