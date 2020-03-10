Wyland Thomas Gomes
August 9, 2009 - March 2, 2020
Wyland Thomas Gomes was born into a loving home on August 26, 2009. He was the first born grandchild and was immediately the star of the entire family. He made parents into grandparents and sisters into aunts. As a baby he did everything right and had everyone swooning.
As Wyland grew, it became apparent that he was an old soul. He could participate easily in conversations with adults and had a quick wit and a brilliant sense of humor. Most often he would wait until just the right moment to crack a joke that would fill a room with the Camara laughter we all know and love.
He attended Kings River Hardwick, the elementary school his parents also attended as children. Kings River was an extension of his family and he easily made friends with other children and related well to his teachers. He was loved deeply there and was a friend to everyone. His teachers remember him as a curious kid with a great smile who was always looking to make his friends and classmates laugh. Wyland had a wonderful group of friends and never passed up the opportunity to befriend someone who looked lonely.
Wyland was the light of his mother's life and everything she had she gave to him. It was her desire that he have the best life she could provide and she made sure that he had experiences he would always remember. He loved playing video games, hanging out with friends, and spending time with the adults who loved him most. Wyland had an infectious smile, sharp mind, understood the value of money, and was destined to do great things. His potential was limitless. It is a tragedy that his life was selfishly stolen from him on March 2, 2020. His family will forever mourn the loss of their little buddy, their first born, and the kid who always knew how to put a smile on their face.
Wyland is survived by his loving mother, Christy Camara; his grandparents Ed and Debbie Camara, and Joe and Januaria Gomes; his aunts and uncles Alysia and John, and Courtney (Zsa Zsa) and Anthony Cantwell; his cousins, Blake, Cody, and Alyvia; his great grandmother Carol Bivins (G.G.); his great grandparents Darrel and Mary Holder; and a community who mourns a life lost too soon.
The family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support.
Services will be held at the Clark Center for Japanese Art on Sunday, March 15 from 11am-12pm with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the same location from 12pm-3pm at 15770 10th Ave 93230. Wyland's mom has asked that everyone attend in Wyland's favorite colors, orange and blue.
Hanford's Thursday Night Marketplace will dedicate one night each year to the memory Wyland. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks that donations be made to wylandgomes.com, an account that will provide fun activities for the children of the community on that night. The family's wish is that other children enjoy their childhood, laugh, play, and spend quality time with the people they love.
