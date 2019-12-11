{{featured_button_text}}
Wilmer “Will” Wyatt Cope

February 28, 1929-December 3, 2019

Wilmer “Will” Wyatt Cope died at home in his sleep December 3, 2019

Will was 90 years old, born February 28, 1929 in Greencastle, Indiana. Graduating from Naches High School in 1947 with one year of college at Washington State College.

A 9-year Navy vet and a 38-year career in the FAA as an air traffic controller rising to Chief of air traffic his last assignment as FAA Chief of Fresno Regional Airport.

Will was active in the Hanford Elks, country western dancing and many bowling leagues. Enjoyed camping, long time fan of the SFO Giants and 49er's and Washington State Cougars.

In retirement Will worked as the Hanford Airports manager until age 81 having many improvements accomplished including the extension of the runway.

Will was preceded in death by his wife Pat in 2010 and daughter Mickey Cardoso in 2011. He is survived by sons Forrest Cope of Hanford and Mike Cope (and Chris) of Edmonds, Washington. Also, brother Clif Cope (and Charlotte) of Selah, Washington and sister Dorothy (and Jerry) Longmire of Natches, Washington. Six grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

He will be greatly missed by friends and family, a private ceremony will be held at the spreading of his ashes.

