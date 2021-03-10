You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William " Willie" Fred Kennedy
0 entries

William " Willie" Fred Kennedy

  • Updated
  • 0

Sadly his family announced the passing of William “Willie” Fred Kennedy peacefully at home February 12, 2021.

A longtime Hanford resident. He was 80 years old. Life story to follow.

No services are planned at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of William Kenndy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News