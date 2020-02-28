William Paul Robinson III

William Paul Robinson “‘Bill” “Grandpa Yardbird” was the oldest of 7 siblings, born to Leroy Lewis and Catherine Agnes (Dowd) Robinson, on November 27, 1934 in Wolbach, Nebraska. The family moved to Hanford in 1938, when Bill was 4 years old with his younger brother James (Jimmy) LeRoy. His younger siblings, Catherine “Kay” (Robinson) Hill, John Robinson, Joe Robinson, Charlie Robinson and Mike Robinson were all born in Hanford, CA, where he remained until his death, with the exception of his military service in the U. S. Air Force from 1952-1957. He was honorably discharged in 1962. He was very proud of his military services. He was a Kings County Fireman for 30 years and an active member in the local American Legion.