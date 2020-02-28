William Paul Robinson III
November 27, 1934 – February 25, 2020
William Paul Robinson “‘Bill” “Grandpa Yardbird” was the oldest of 7 siblings, born to Leroy Lewis and Catherine Agnes (Dowd) Robinson, on November 27, 1934 in Wolbach, Nebraska. The family moved to Hanford in 1938, when Bill was 4 years old with his younger brother James (Jimmy) LeRoy. His younger siblings, Catherine “Kay” (Robinson) Hill, John Robinson, Joe Robinson, Charlie Robinson and Mike Robinson were all born in Hanford, CA, where he remained until his death, with the exception of his military service in the U. S. Air Force from 1952-1957. He was honorably discharged in 1962. He was very proud of his military services. He was a Kings County Fireman for 30 years and an active member in the local American Legion.
He attended St. Rose McCarthy Catholic School and Hanford High School where he was active in FFA and football.
He is survived by his wife, Sonja Lee Joyce (Gafford) Robinson of 40 years. His daughter Martha Catherine “Cathey” (Robinson) Leaon and husband Gregory; son William “Bill Bill” Paul Robinson III; son Rodney Farron Willhite and fiancé Brenda Lee; daughter Darla Sondrianna Yehl and fiancé Charlie Cribbs; Dee Anna Bussard husband Jim; Jeffery Gafford Willhite and fiancé Monica Lewis. He also leaves behind his grandchildren whom he adored, Mindi (Murph) Jones, Melissa Soehl, Erika Banegas, William Paul Robinson IV “Paul”, Amy Rebecca Pacem, Amber Burnworth, Kendra Harbour, Tori Kingston, Justin Willhite, Lendee Sanchez, Courthey Leaon, Kiley Willhite, Tatum Willhite, Ferrin Whillhite, Brittney Willhite, Jourdyn Willhite, Sharlee Yehl and Tawny Yehl along with 18 great-grandchildren. He also will be dearly missed by his sister Kay Hill, brother John Robinson and sister-in-law Barbara Robinson.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy, Joe, Charlie and Mike Robinson and his brother-in-law, Bob Hill.
We would like to thank his family for their love and diligent support, especially his devoted sister Kay as well as Marina Mojica for her companionship & friendship and Adventist Hospital for their compassionate care during his time in the hospital.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. all at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford and a Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 4th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church; 1001 N. Douty St, Hanford followed by Burial with U.S. Air Force Military Funeral Honors at Calvary Cemetery; 11680 S. 10th Ave, Hanford, CA.
