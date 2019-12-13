{{featured_button_text}}
William F. Smyers

May 28, 1929-Noember 18, 2019

Born May 28, 1929 to Clyde and Callie Smyers in Allen, Okla., Bill died Nov. 18th, surrounded by his family. Bill lived his earlier years in Okla., later moving from the dust bowl to California. He was considered to be both a World War II veteran and a Korean War Veteran, having served a stint in each. He served as the manager of the Lemoore Island Cotton Gin for many years.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dorothy Rinzulli Smyers on March 26, 1987, his only child Patricia Smyers at age 18, his only stepchild Stephanie, and his sister, Edna Cadwell. He is survived by two brothers, Billy Smyers of Las Vegas, R. D. Smyers (Joyce) of Hanford, his nephews, Kevin (Diana) and Eric (Traci) Smyers of Hanford, Hugh and Regina Smyers of Las Vegas, Becky King from Templeton and Craig Cadwell of the bay area. His extended family included the Central Valley retired gin managers/associates.

Per Bill's wishes, his ashes will be scattered at sea with a family memorial held at that time.

