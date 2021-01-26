William Edward “Bill” Macedo was born on January 24, 1933, in Tulare, California. He died on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021, at his home in Hanford. He was 87.
He and his older brother, Robert, were raised by their paternal grandparents, Joseph and Maria Macedo, on their dairy farm west of Armona. The grandparents would for the most part be responsible for the upbringing of the two brothers, who considered the grandparents their mother and dad.
The brothers learned their work ethic at an early age, alongside their grandparents. They started with gathering eggs from the henhouse, feeding rabbits, chickens, cows and tending the garden. As they got older, they began managing the irrigating, as well as milking cows by hand. By junior high, they each managed a team of horses doing field work on the 18-acre farm, which included walnuts, grapes, apples, oranges, lemons, pomegranates, peaches and apricots.
Bill attended local grammar schools, and graduated from Central Union. During high school, Bill and his brother found work with other dairymen in the area, where they worked for room and board, which helped their grandparents with the financial strain of raising two strapping grandsons. While working for other families, the boys would tend to morning chores, go to school and then be back in time for evening chores. Initially attending Hanford High, Bill found work on a dairy in Riverdale, and attended classes there. After a temporary job at one dairy, he got permanent at the AF Mendes Dairy, where he stayed for three years. He attended Riverdale High, made lifetime friends, and graduated there in 1952.
He stayed employed with the Mendes until he was drafted in May, 1953. The US Army sent him to Fort Ord, and then to Camp Hood, Texas, where he served until his release from the Army on May 20, 1955. Bill returned to the area and began work as a mechanic, and later he worked in sales. He was hired as a diesel mechanic at Lemoore Naval Air Station, where he had a long career, retiring as Transportation Director. In retirement, Bill worked for a short time for Hanford Elementary School Districts Transportation Department.
Bill had a lifelong love of automobiles so it was only natural that he met his other lifetime love while cruising in his car. One night, stopped by a passing train, Bill glanced at the young lady in the car beside him. He would forever remember that he met eyes with her, and knew that he had to know her. So he followed the car long enough to see the young lady dropped at her home, and he very next day, he returned. He approached the house, introduced himself, and inquired about the young lady. Her name was Marlene Neves, and Bill asked for permission to visit her. Carl and Lillian approved, and Bill quickly won the hearts of the entire family. Bill and Marlene married on March 2, 1957, at St. Peters Church in Lemoore. The Neves family welcomed Bill, and Carl and Lillian were second parents to him. He loved and respected them, as well as Marlenes brothers and sisters, who always felt like family.
When he looked back on his life, during a recent conversation, he remarked that he was profoundly blessed. He felt his childhood prepared him well for life. He said his life had been charmed. He lived it to the fullest. During the past few weeks, Bills health began to deteriorate. He was briefly hospitalized, but made it clear he wanted only to be home, at his favorite place with his favorite people. Just two days after being released to the care of his family, Bill died.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Joseph and Maria Macedo; father Joseph Budrick Macedo, and mother, Margaret Beck Proud. He also lost a precious son, Brian; his devoted brother, Robert; and, a half-brother, Richard Furrey. Bill is survived by his wife, Marlene; two sons and their spouses: Jeff and Therese of Hanford, and Greg and Sue of Arroyo Grande; his grandchildren Tegan, Cameron, Landry, Lexus and Courtney; and, numerous great grandchildren. He also leaves a half-brother, Marvin; and, two half-sisters, Joyce McCoy and Janice Wallace. He leaves numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. Also grieving are friends too numerous to count.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 28, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 29, at 10:00 am. Friday's services will be outdoors, so warm clothing and umbrellas might be necessary. Services are under the direction of Phipps Dale Funeral Service in Lemoore.
