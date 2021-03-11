William E. Ward Jr., 75 of Lemoore, CA passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Saint Agnes Medical Center (Fresno, CA), after battling a recent illness. He was born in Chambersburg, PA, in 1946, to the late William E. Ward Sr., and Syvilla M. Ward. He was known by Bill to friends and co-workers, and Ed to family. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean (Williams) Ward of Lemoore, CA. He was the proud father of Pamela (James) Landolt of Hanford, CA and Michael (Robin) Ward of Clovis, CA. Ed had five grandchildren; Krystalynne Macias, Klint (Keisha) Rogers, Kody (Paula) Rogers, Mason Ward, Jenna Ward, two step-grandchildren; James (Shelby) Landolt and Joseph Landolt. Eds family grew to include great-grandchildren Elijah Macias, Aiden Macias, Karianna Rogers, Korensa Rogers, Gianna Rogers, and Astrid Landolt. Ed is also survived by his Aunts; Shirley Wolfgang and Bonnie Brown, his Uncle Al Koch, and Cousins.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy November 4, 1965. During his illustrious 30-year career, he achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer (AZCM). Over the course of his distinguished career, he was stationed on the West Coast, East Coast, plus various Pacific/Indian Ocean/Atlantic Ocean/Mediterranean Sea Deployments aboard five different aircraft carriers. He was also the recipient of multiple Meritorious Service Medals, Navy Commendation Medals, Unit Commendation Medals, and other ribbons of distinction. Bill maintained Enlisted Air Warfare Specialist and Command Master Chief designations.
After Bill retired from active duty in 1995, he decided to serve his country, yet again, but this time as a Civilian Contractor. This second career lasted 20 additional years during which he helped support U.S. Naval Aviation, ensuring attack aircraft remained mission-ready. He was known to his co-workers as an Encyclopedia of knowledge on the FA-18 aircraft, and was given the name, The Oracle.
After retiring for the second time, in 2015, Ed took on the role as Papa. His new mission was to spoil his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought him great joy and he didnt miss a chance to tell you about them. He was an active member of the U.S. Navy Fleet Reserve, Branch 261 and a 52-year member of The American Legion, Post 46, Chambersburg, PA. His hobbies included genealogy and a lifelong love of sports. His true sports passions were NASCAR (a true Jeff Gordon fan), MLB, and The Washington Redskins.
He will best be remembered for always putting his family first, his unwavering patriotism, work ethic, honesty, sense of humor, generosity, and undeniable love for his wife, Jean, his Wonder Woman. He was respected by all who knew him and will never be forgotten.
Fair Winds and Following Seas, Sir. We have the watch.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 from 2:00 4:30 pm at Peoples Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford, CA. Interment will follow, at a later date, in the family plot at Lincoln Way Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA. Those who desire may make a memorial donation in memory of William E. Ward, Jr. to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Wounded Warrior Project.
Family and Friends are invited to view William E. Ward, Jr.s legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
