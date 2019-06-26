William E (Bill) Gauna
June 13, 2019-September 25th, 1957
William E (Bill) Gauna, age 61, passed away suddenly on the evening of June 13th after battling several health issues for the last few years. Bill was born in Visalia, CA on September 25th, 1957, to Jaqueline and Alfito Gauna. He lived in Laton, CA as a child but moved to Hanford with his family in the early 60's where he attended Thomas McCarthy and Kit Carson elementary schools before graduating from HUHS in 1975.
Family and friends are invited to Kings County Bowl at 1050 Lacey Blvd, Hanford, California for a Memorial Bowling Tournament at 6pm, Friday, July 12th and for a Celebration of Life at 1pm on Saturday, July 13th. Please contact Tim Amaril, manager at KC Bowl at 559-582-1036, or Randy Cohea for more information. In lieu of flowers please bring your favorite dish to share and your favorite memories of Billy.
His smile and joking ways will be missed! Till we meet again….LOVE YOU MAN!
