William Clyde Ball, M.D.

Dr. Ball and Nadine were blessed with two more sons after they made Corcoran their home. There was a brief move to Barstow when he was called up by the Army. He served as the chief of the outpatient clinic at the U.S. Army Hospital at Fort Irwin. Once returning to Corcoran, Dr. Ball worked long hours, sometimes being the only doctor on call for the community.

In 1977, Dr. Ball lost his beloved wife, Nadine. By then, his sons were grown and married with their own children.

In 1986, he married another Corcoran girl, the former Susan Murray. Together they raised her two daughters.

Though he continued to practice full and part time until his retirement in October 2014, he was able to play a lot more golf later in his career. He enjoyed courses all over the United States and Scotland. Dr. Ball and Susan had many wonderful vacations in Hawaii (his favorite) and Europe. A lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, he credited his longevity and good health to the church's lifestyle.