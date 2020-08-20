William "Bill" Zuniga Sumaya Jr.
July 3, 1968 -August 6, 2020
William Zuniga Sumaya Jr., 52 of Hemet, CA passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Hemet, CA. He was born on Wednesday, July 3, 1968 in Fresno CA
William wanted to be called Bill or Billy, and that is how everyone knew him. He loved all types of music, and he never knew a stranger. He was everyones buddy! He was a son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and all around good guy.
William was preceded in death by his father William Sumaya Sr., his dad Rudolph Barrios Sanchez, his grandparents, and beloved cousins.
He is survived by his loving mother, Grace Moran, his step father Alfred E. Moran, his siblings Mark Anthony Sanchez, Rebecca Louise Sanchez, Peter Matthew Sanchez, and Step-Sister Betty Sanchez- Mallory; as well as all of his nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Jones Mortuary & Crematory - Hemet 1501 West Florida Ave Hemet, CA 92543.
Services held at Calvary Chapel in Hemet. Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:00 am - 26121 Hemet St. Hemet, CA 92544
Florist: Elite Florist https://www.eliteflowersofhemet.com/
