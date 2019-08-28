William “Bill” Samuel Walker
April 14, 1945 – August 22, 2019
Bill Walker 74 of Hanford passed away peacefully in his home, on August 22, 2019. Bill was born into this world in 1945 to William Stewart and Anna Linda Walker in Hanford, CA.
He attended Hanford High until his father passed, at the age of 16, he began farming.
He met and married his first wife, Sharon Doyel, in 1965, and they went on to have three children. Bill was a very smart business man, his first business was Walker's Ground Service and also farming his own land as Walker Farms. In 1989 he started E & B Trucking also known now as E & B Bulk Transportation.
In 1993 he met his wife Evelia Garcia Nunes, they married in 1997 and they had one child. They lived a much quieter life traveling and going to races to see his favorite Nascar driver Dale Earnhart. He was a very hard worker, he was up and out in the yard before anyone else. He always said he would retire when he died and that was true to the end.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Walker and survived by his two sisters, Shirley Martin and Lois Rutter.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Evelia Walker and their son, Billy Walker. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Sharon Walker and their surviving children, daughter, Cynthia Borges (and husband, Mike Borges) and two sons. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and a huge crazy Mexican family.
Family and friends are invited to view Bill's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to the Alzheimer's Association; https://act.alz.org/donate.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. With a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. All at the Hanford Fraternal Hall; 1015 N. 10th Ave, followed by Burial at Hanford Cemetery; 10500 S. 10th Ave, Hanford, CA.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
