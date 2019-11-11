William “Bill” Lockhart
May 11, 1932-October 24, 2019
William “Bill” Lockhart passed away on October 24, 2019 at the age of 87, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on May 11, 1932 in Clayton, New Mexico. He and his family moved to Los Angeles in 1941 and later moved to Lancaster, California. He served with the army in Korea from 1952-1953. He moved to Fresno, California to attend college and graduated from California State University, Fresno in 1958 with a business degree. In Fresno, he met Marilyn Kizer and they were married in 1958. Bill began his career with Investor's Thrift in Fresno. He later worked at Midstate Savings, Kings Canyon Savings and Loan, and then Imperial Savings and Loan in Hanford as the manager and vice president. Later in his career he worked in real estate as an appraiser, mortgage lender, and broker in Hanford.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Lockhart, his parents Raymond and Eula Lockhart, his brother Raymond Lockhart, and sister Frances Andersen. He is survived by his sister Jane Middleton of Las Vegas and by his children Dana Silva and Jill Shakespeare and her husband David Shakespeare of Hanford. He will be missed by his five grandchildren Bryce and Tyler Silva and Megan, Madelyn, and Cameron Shakespeare.
Bill was a great father, granddad, friend, and neighbor. He was interested in nearly everyone he met and he took the time to get to know people wherever he happened to be. He loved to read and almost always had a book with him. He was a regular patron of the Kings County Library. He was a member of the Lion's Club service organization for several years. He enjoyed golfing and playing poker with his friends. He liked the mountains and often went camping and hiking with his family. He was proud of his family and made every effort to attend his grandchildren's school and sports events.
At his request, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Friends of the Kings County Library.
