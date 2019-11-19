{{featured_button_text}}

William “Bill” Forrest Smyers

May 28, 1929 – November 18, 2019

William “Bill” Forrest Smyers, 90, of Lemoore passed away November 18th. At his request no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

