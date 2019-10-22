William “Bill” Burnett
April 23, 1942-February 2, 2019
WILLIAM BURNETT Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Kingsburg Cemetary, 2782 E Clarkson Ave, Kingsburg, CA 93631 at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you donate to American Legion or Bright Horizons Hospice Care.
