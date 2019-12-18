WILFORD CHARLES “CHUCK” HALL
July 12, 1932 – December 17, 2019
Wilford Charles Hall, known to most as “Chuck”, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, shipmate, and friend passed away December 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Chuck was born July 12, 1932 to Earl Wilford Hall and Nora Maude Cherokee Drake in Brawley, California. Chuck grew up in Ukiah, California. After his father passed away when Chuck was nine years old, he started working for a dairy delivering milk door to door from the back of a moving truck and Chuck said that, at that time, his goal in life was to be the driver SITTING in that warm cab. He loved telling stories of his life to his family, church family, and circle of friends at Denney's. Thanks for the laughs, Dad.
A few years later, his goals having changed, Chuck enlisted in the Navy March 21, 1950 to be an airplane mechanic. He graduated from boot camp in San Diego on June 24, 1950, just in time for the beginning of the Korean War June 25, 1950. Then while in AN(P) school in Memphis, TN. he met and married Ruth Virginia “Ginny” Waters in March 1951.
After a tour in Iceland, he had many assignments around the United States until he ended up in April 1960 in Memphis TN in an instructor position. He said that was one of his favorite billets and never wanted to stop training the young men and women in the military and civilian maintenance activities.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1964 the Navy brought back the US Navy Warrant Officer grades. This had long been a goal of his and he was selected from the first group of forty-three Aviation Maintenance Technicians as a WO1 on Oct 1, 1965. He eventually rose to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3.
The next nine years were spent serving in the Vietnam War from the flight deck of aircraft carriers and a tour of shore duty in Cubi Point, Philippines. While there he witnessed the return of American POW's from North Vietnam to Clark Air Base in 1973.
After a 30-year career in the Navy, he began a 30-year career in Federal Civil Service as a Publication Technician, retiring from Civil Service in 2011, shortly before his 79th birthday.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Ginny Hall, his parents, his brother, Richard and sister, Darlene. He is survived by two sisters, Natha and Brenda, his children: Judie Nikles (David) of Lemoore, Debra Summers (Silas) of Hanford, George Hall (Carmen) of Nashville, TN., 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore on Thursday Dec 19, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M.. A Funeral Service will be held at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, Dec 20th. Graveside will be private at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.