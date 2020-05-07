× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wilbert Leroy “Lee” Tolliver

October 15, 1934-April 25, 2020

Wilbert Leroy “Lee” Tolliver and Irene “Evelyn” Tolliver, his beloved wife of 61 years, are reunited.

On April 25th, 2020 Lee, loving husband and father of three passed away of natural causes at the age of 85.

Lee was born on October 15, 1934 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Wilbert and Lillian Tolliver. Lee served as a Corpsman in the US Navy during the Korean War and on June 18th, 1955 Lee married Evelyn in Stratford, California. They eventually moved to Cypress, California where they raised three children, Terri, Russell and Michelle.

Lee was devoted to his family and had a passion for movies, cars and trucks. He loved driving trucks all of his life, from concrete trucks, to car haulers, and the Star Wagons for the entertainment industry. In 1990, Lee and Evelyn launched their own successful trucking company, “Classic Studio Rentals,” providing state-of-the-art custom wardrobe and make-up trucks and trailers for the Motion Picture industry. This was Lee and Evelyn's Hollywood dream.

Lee was especially known for his love of “The Duke” John Wayne, his vintage Military Tattoos, and his love and eternal devotion to his beloved wife Evelyn, and his family.