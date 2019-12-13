{{featured_button_text}}

Wesley Mark Ford

May 22, 1965 – December 7, 2019

Wesley Mark Ford, 54, of Hanford passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Private services will be held by the family. Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel.

