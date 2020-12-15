Wanda Lee Pipher was born to James and Zelma Eversole on January 18, 1931 and passed away in Fresno, California on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Funeral viewing will be on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Chapel on 100 Bush Street in Hanford, CA followed by a graveside service at the Grangeville Cemetery at 12:30 PM- 1:00 PM in Armona, CA.
Wanda was a caring wife, mother, sister, and friend to people she came into contact with throughout her life. She was very hard working running a restaurant in Hanford, working various blue-collar jobs and being a support to her son James in his hairstyling shop and finally helping her husband Richard with their TV sales and service business as well as their video rental business both located in Hanford, CA. Wanda was the matriarch of the family and was a support to her brothers, sisters, parents or anyone that she came in contact with when they needed her support.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard Pipher of Hanford, CA, children James, Edward (Patti), grandchildren Lauren (Danny) and Kristin (Kurtis), siblings Charles (Linda), Vera, Carol, and Carl, and great-grandchildren Vincent and Penelope Vallejo as well as Gwen and Myles Garcia.
She is preceded in death by her parents James & Zelma Eversole and brothers JD Eversole, and Jack Eversole. Wanda loved the Christmas holiday season and loved sharing gifts with everyone and celebrating the holiday at home with family and friends. So as the line goes in "Its a Wonderful Life", "Every time a bell rings an Angel gets their wings", when you hear a bell or something special happens to you, we will know that Wanda will be right there passing out those wings who now joining her up in Heaven. We love you and will miss you!
