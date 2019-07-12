{{featured_button_text}}
Wanda Lee Hanson

November 20, 1930 – July 1, 2019

Wanda went to our Lord on July 1, 2019 after a long illness. She became frail and had fallen breaking her hip, never recovering.

She was always wanting to go home while recovering now she is home in peace with God.

She was born in Senath, Missouri on November 20 1930.

Wanda had a full life marring a year out of high school to Charles Richardson and moving to Indiana. Charles went off to Korea to serve his country, he never returned.

She married 3 other times to Carl Sims, Mitchel Deckard, in Indiana and Chuck Hanson in California. She moved to Bellflower, California in 1977 and to Hanford after her retirement in 1990. She worked at Sarkis Tarzian's, RCA, ABC Manufacturing, and Westinghouse where she retired. Wanda was always active; enjoyed traveling, bowling, and being an active member of the Hanford Church of the Nazarene in Laton, CA.

Wanda is survived by two children Steve (Theresa) Sims and Melissa Yarbrough, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by 2 sisters Jean (Laborn) Massey of Hanford and Marion (Leroy) Smithee of Arkansas.

She was preceded in death this year by Virginia Cook of Bellflower, CA and Charles and Essie Bell her mother and father.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. all at the Hanford Church of the Nazarene; 6258 Murphy Ave, Laton, CA.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be given in her name to the Hanford Church of the Nazarene or a charity of your choice.

